Fire at Harvard MBTA station impacts Red Line service Monday morning

By Matt Fortin

Fire response at the Harvard T station in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge Fire Department

Crews have put out a fire at the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which led to service interruptions along the Red Line on Monday morning.

The MBTA reported delays of around 20 minutes at 9:40 a.m. due to smoke reports. The Cambridge Fire Department was on scene to investigate.

Trains may stand by at stations, the T said.

By closer to 10 a.m., the MTBA alerted riders that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Porter and Park Street. Red Line trains would be operating on a single track between Alewife and Porter.

The Cambridge Fire Department said at 10:22 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished, and that train service would be resuming shortly.

Additional details were not immediately available.

