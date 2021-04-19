Local

New Hampshire

Reports: VP Kamala Harris to Visit NH Friday

Friday will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris has been to New Hampshire since she was sworn into office in January

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is due to visit New Hampshire Friday for the first time since 2019, according to reports.

Harris, then a U.S. senator running for president, last visited the Granite State in September and spoke at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention in September. Friday would be her first trip to New Hampshire since getting sworn into office in January.

Although her itinerary has yet to be released, the Union Leader reported the trip could include stops in the Laconia-Plymouth area, the Union Leader reported, citing sources.

Harris' visit follows one from first lady Jill Biden last month, when she spoke at the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord.

