Person believed dead after rescue attempt at Hanson construction site

A person is believed to have died at a construction site in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Fire officials had previously said they were working to rescue a person at the site on Dwight Street, but they didn't immediately share more information beyond that they were working on the incident. Hanson police gave a similar update.
But the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said later that state and local police were "responding to a suspected fatality" at the site.
Footage from the scene showed first responders gathered around a house where construction equipment appeared to have been working.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.