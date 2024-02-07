Person believed dead after rescue attempt at Hanson construction site

A person is believed to have died at a construction site in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Fire officials had previously said they were working to rescue a person at the site on Dwight Street, but they didn't immediately share more information beyond that they were working on the incident. Hanson police gave a similar update.

But the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said later that state and local police were "responding to a suspected fatality" at the site.

Footage from the scene showed first responders gathered around a house where construction equipment appeared to have been working.

NBC10 Boston First responders at the scene of a construction accident requiring a rescue on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.