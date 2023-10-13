Review of ‘toxic' culture at NH cheer squad finds bullying, but team reinstated

A high school cheerleading program in Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been reinstated following a month-long suspension, even after an investigation substantiated instances of bullying and discrimination on the varsity squad.

Londonderry School Superintendent Daniel Black first announced the team was suspended back on Sept. 8, saying in a letter to parents that school officials had become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination on the Londonderry High School cheerleading squad.

At the time, Black said the allegations encompassed the entire program, including the coaching staff, student athletes and parents.

The suspension was effective immediately and put into place until at least Sept. 25 when the Board could re-evaluate the program's standing for the remainder of the season.

On Oct. 10, an independent investigator presented the investigation's findings during a non-public meeting with the Londonderry School Board, sharing that the majority of student-athletes had been cleared of any wrongdoing, however there were some instances of bullying and discrimination that had been substantiated within the program, according to a public statement posted online Thursday.

Because the investigation found those instances did not permeate the whole team, though, the school board decided to reinstate the varsity cheerleading program once the administration creates restorative action plans setting up expectations moving forward for the team and the Lancer Cheerleading Booster Club, the post on Londonderry School News read.

School officials did not provide details on any discipline for those involved in the bullying and discrimination that was found to have occurred, only saying that "appropriate and proportional disciplinary consequences were administered, focusing on the team's future," in accordance with Londonderry High School's policies and code of conduct.

The administration will be closely monitoring the team's dynamics and providing additional staffing to support the team as their season resumes, according to the statement: "The well-being and emotional support of the cheerleaders remain our top priority as they officially return to practice and competition."

"We sincerely appreciate the cooperation of families during the investigation, and we deeply regret

that any student and their family has experienced distress due to these incidents," the post continued. "This has been a difficult situation for all, and we ask the community and the press to respect the privacy of everyone involved so we can focus on healing, resuming the season, and moving forward together."

The school district said it remains committed to working closely with students, parents, coaches and staff to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all of their athletic programs.