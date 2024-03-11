Reward doubles for man wanted in killing of mom, daughter in Worcester

As the search continues for a man wanted in the killing of a woman and her daughter in Worcester, Massachusetts, last week, federal authorities have doubled the reward for information leading to his arrest.

Dejan Dante Belnavis is wanted on charges of armed assault to murder in the deadly shooting of Chasity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Nunez, on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshal Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest, up from the $5,000 reward announced Saturday.

Belnavis has been described as being about 5'11" tall and 160 pounds. He's wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, police have said, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the violent fugitive apprehension unit at 1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8874), or text Worcester police at 274637 with TIPWPD plus your information.

The Nunezes were found shot in a parked SUV shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Additional photos of Dejan Belnavis are below.



Send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at https://t.co/c7TV55iyeo. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. pic.twitter.com/MNgkKivp4Z — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 10, 2024

Another person has been arrested in the shooting: Karel Mangual, a 28-year-old from Worcester who's been charged with armed assault to murder.

His attorney has said he's innocent, with no witness or video connecting him to the shooting. He was held without bail after his first appearance in court.

Massachusetts State Police announced Saturday morning that the U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $5,000 reward for Dejan Dante Belnavis. There's been no sign of him since he allegedly gunned down Chasity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Nunez, as they sat in a car on Tuesday afternoon. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

A suspected getaway car was found in Hartford, Connecticut, about an hour after the shooting.

Worcester police, with help from the U.S. Marshal's Service and other agencies, are actively looking for Belnavis.

Interim Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said in Friday that it may be in Belnavis' best interest to turn himself in.

"We're hoping the public helps us out here. We're not gonna stop searching for this guy," Saucier said. "We're gonna go until we end up getting him."

He added that this kind of violence is unusual in Worcester and they are determined to close the case. He added that most shootings they investigate involve repeat offenders.

"All of our violence stems from the same people. It's time that it stops. We have to put these guys away. You know, it's nice to give somebody another opportunity but if you're out there shooting people, you need to be in jail," Saucier said.

According to court documents, police were called to the area of the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots fired. A Nissan Rogue with Connecticut license plates was outside with two people inside and multiple gunshots visible.

The documents show that responding officers found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes throughout the driver's side door and multiple shell casings on the ground. Both victims were found dead inside, one in the front driver's seat and one in the front passenger's seat.

The woman in the driver's seat had "numerous gunshot wounds throughout her body" and was not breathing, according to police. The female victim in the passenger seat was also not breathing. Both were taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Witnesses told police that they saw two people run after hearing the gunshots. One witness said the suspect drove off in a white sedan with Massachusetts license plates.

Police went to the address listed on the car's registration and interviewed the owner, who told them he had been letting Belnavis, his girlfriend's son, use the vehicle for about a year. Shrewsbury police had a record in their town of a motor vehicle crash in their town with a vehicle being operated by Belnavis in January. A local check showed that Belnavis also had prior firearm charges dating back to 2021.

Realizing the need to locate the vehicle due to the danger to the public, Worcester police used the vehicle's connected car system through AT&T and were able to locate the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut. Police said Belnavis is believed to have a relative who lives near where the vehicle was parked in Hartford.

A check of Belnavis' cell phone data also showed that he was in the area of Engelwood Avenue at the time of the shooting and security video recovered from the area shows the victims parked in their SUV when two people walk up to it and start shooting. The shooters are then seen running in the direction where witnesses said the white sedan was parked. Additional security video also showed a vehicle consistent with the white sedan circling the area before the shooting and leaving the area after the shooting.

Security footage obtained from the area of Hartford where the car was found showed two males getting out of the vehicle. On the video, police said they could clearly see Mangual's face. Both males were wearing footwear similar to what was being worn by the Worcester shooters.

Police said a check through the Criminal Justice Information Services system shows that neither Mangual nor Belnavis have a license to carry or a firearms identification card.