Rhode Island Confirms First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Season

The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced the state's first human case of West Nile virus in 2022.

The patient is a resident of Providence County in their 70s. They were hospitalized after first experiencing symptoms about three weeks ago.

West Nile virus is generally spread to humans by mosquito bites.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who catch West Nile will not feel sick. Some may experience symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. In rare cases it can develop into a serious or fatal illness.

Health officials say the best way to avoid West Nile or other mosquito-borne illnesses is to avoid bites and to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. If planning outdoor activities, wear bug repellent or long sleeves and pants, and consider staying inside during sunrise and sunset, when the insects are most active.

To reduce the chances of mosquitoes breeding, remove standing water from your property, including anything that can collect water.

