RI Governor to Address Coronavirus Outbreak a Week Into Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gina M. Raimondo will give a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak this afternoon, a day after she said Rhode Islanders are not following social distancing guidelines enough.

The governor will keep with public health guidance on gatherings and address reporters remotely at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, her office said.

Rhode Island on Friday reached 711 total reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. The state has attributed 14 deaths to the virus thus far.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said that gathering in large crowds could endanger the lives of many.

In her Friday briefing, Raimondo said that data showed people in Rhode Island are not abiding by guidelines as well as their neighbors in Massachusetts or the national average. She announced a state-wide stay-at-home order on March 28 that would last through April 3.

Gatherings of more than five people have also been banned, while anyone arriving in the state for non-work-related reasons must quarantine for 14 days.

We can't do this without you," Raimondo said to her residents on Friday.