Rhode Island team takes on California at Little League World Series on Tuesday night

The team is coming off a 7-2 win over Pennsylvania on Sunday

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Metro's Smithfield, Rhode Island, team will battle the West Region's El Segundo, California, at the Little League World Series on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island beat Pennsylvania 7-2 on Sunday to stave off elimination.

The bounce-back victory followed Friday's lopsided loss, in which Tennessee beat Rhode Island 8-1.

The team has now won 10 elimination games this summer, and will send ace pitcher Connor Curtis to the mound on Tuesday.

The tournament runs through Aug. 27. In all, there were 20 teams -- 10 from the U.S. and 10 international teams.

