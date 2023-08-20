Rhode Island team faces elimination game Sunday in Little League World Series

The Smithfield Little League team from Rhode Island is facing elimination on Sunday in the World Series.

They play Media Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. in an elimination game in South Williamsport. It can be watched on ESPN.

Smithfield lost 8-1 to Tennessee after winning their first game against Nevada.

Smithfield Head coach Eric Gibree told WJAR that playing with their backs against the wall lights a fire in the players, since this is not the first time they have faced elimination.

In the Metro Region tournament, they came back from a first round loss to win the title.