Rhode Island to Offer Vaccines to Out-of-State Visitors

Anyone who visits Rhode Island will soon be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, and nightclubs will be allowed to open at full capacity by the end of May if patrons can prove they have received their shot, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Thursday.

Until now, only residents and people who work or go to school in the state have been eligible to receive a vaccine. That changes Monday.

The move comes just in time for the summer tourist season.

“We know that we’re a tourist destination,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference, adding: “We want to make sure that we keep everybody safe, including our visitors.”

The state will put pop-up vaccination clinics in high-traffic areas including T.F. Green Airport. The change of policy was made possible because the state has an adequate supply of vaccines, he said.

Although exact details are still being worked out, starting May 28, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at 100% capacity if all patrons can prove they have been vaccinated, or at 50% if they don’t require customers to be vaccinated.