Teenager Killed in Providence Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning where a teenager was killed.

According to reports from WJAR, police responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on March Street where they found a 15-year-old boy suffering gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

According to authorities, the victim is a missing teen from New Hampshire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.