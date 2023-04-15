Local

Providence

Teenager Killed in Providence Shooting

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning where a teenager was killed.

According to reports from WJAR, police responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on March Street where they found a 15-year-old boy suffering gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

According to authorities, the victim is a missing teen from New Hampshire.

The investigation is ongoing.

