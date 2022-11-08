Rhode Island Voters to Decide on Major Races for Governor, US House

Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday who will run the state and whether the Democratic Party will maintain a three-decade hold on its U.S. House seat, among other statewide and local offices.

Voters are also choosing the next lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, as well as who will serve in the state Legislature and other local offices.

Early voting began Oct. 19 and concluded Monday. Nearly 150,000 residents cast their ballots early in-person in the November 2020 general election, accounting for about 30% of the vote.

Voters are required under state law to present valid photo identification at polling locations, which close at 8 p.m. across Rhode Island. If voters are already in line when polls close at 8 p.m., they will still be able to cast their ballot.

Here's what to know about the major races in Rhode Island:

RI Governor Race

Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether Democratic Gov. Dan McKee will get to serve his first full term in office or if they want a change in leadership. Republican challenger Ashley Kalus often says it’s time to change direction, while McKee says he helped the state’s economy recover from COVID-19 and can continue the momentum.

If elected, McKee would help his party maintain its control over the top statewide offices. All of the posts are currently held by Democrats. He’s seeking his first full term in office after taking over in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. Kalus, if elected, would be the state’s first Republican governor since 2011.

Independent candidates Zachary Hurwitz and Paul Rianna and libertarian Elijah Gizzarelli are also on the ballot.

RI House Race

Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation.

Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot.

Liberal Rhode Island is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.