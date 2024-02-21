Rhode Island

RI man found guilty of stealing nearly $3K worth of tequila from employer

Phang, of Woonsocket, stole cases of Don Julio tequila that was worth almost $3,000 from Centrex Distributors in West Greenwich on July 21, 2021, Neronha said

By Anthony Vega

gavel
NBC10.com

A Rhode Island man was found guilty of stealing 10 cases of tequila from his employer in 2021, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday.

Brenden Phang, 25, was found guilty of one count of larceny greater than $1,500 and less than $5,000, according to Neronha.

He was released on bail pending a sentencing hearing in May.

Phang, of Woonsocket, stole cases of Don Julio tequila that was worth almost $3,000 from Centrex Distributors in West Greenwich on July 21, 2021, Neronha said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

That night, a Centrex worker sat in his car near a loading door of the distribution center and saw two men drive an SUV into the loading area, according to the attorney general.

Phang was seen exiting the vehicle and quickly loading the cases of tequila into the hatch of the truck, Neronha said.

The employee approached the SUV and saw several cases of tequila already in the hatch, Neronha said. He then started yelling at the two men to stop.

Phang then pushed the employee against a parked trailer before leaving the scene in a forklift as the driver of the SUV took off, according to Neronha.

The Woonsocket man was later arrested after his boss called police to report the incident, Neronha said.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island 4 hours ago

Gov. McKee to announce plans for new traffic pattern for Washington Bridge

Pawtucket Feb 13

4 arrested after death of 1-year-old in RI

Rhode Island Feb 16

Man charged with setting fires at predominantly Black church in Rhode Island

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us