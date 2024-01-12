RI proposes temporary pallet shelters for the unhoused

The Rhode Island Housing Department is proposing to put up temporary pallet shelters for unhoused residents, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The pallet shelters would be located on less than one acre of land on Victor Street, near the Route 146 and Interstate 95 south on-ramp, reported WJAR, citing state housing officials.

The temporary community will be fenced, with 45 free-standing units and substance use and recovery services on-site, said officials.

Public transportation and other services can be found nearby.

The proposal still needs to be approved by state officials.