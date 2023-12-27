Rhode Island

One woman dead, one seriously injured after double stabbing in Providence

A woman told WJAR that the victims were mother and daughter and she heard screams and cries for help in the morning.

WJAR

A woman is dead and one was seriously injured after a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the back parking area near a home on Adelaide Avenue in the Elmwood neighborhood of the city, according to reports from WJAR.

The names of the victims have not been released and police says a suspect has been arrested.

