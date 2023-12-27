One woman dead, one seriously injured after double stabbing in Providence

A woman is dead and one was seriously injured after a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the back parking area near a home on Adelaide Avenue in the Elmwood neighborhood of the city, according to reports from WJAR.

A woman told WJAR that the victims were mother and daughter and she heard screams and cries for help in the morning.

The names of the victims have not been released and police says a suspect has been arrested.