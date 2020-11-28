Local

Rhode Island

RI Woman Dies After Kayak Flips on Rough Waters

The other kayaker, also from Cumberland, Rhode Island, was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries

recreational kayaks

Rough waters played a major role in the death of a 61-year-old Rhode Island woman in a kayaking accident on Friday, state environmental officials said.

The victim and a 56-year-old companion were headed to the mouth of the Narrow River in Narragansett where sea conditions were rough at about 8:30 a.m., according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.

One of the kayaks flipped over and the victim fell into the water and started to struggle, according to the statement.

Local

Vermont 1 hour ago

Church Service in Vermont Attended By At Least 1 Person With COVID-19

Weather forecast 4 hours ago

Mostly Dry, Mild Weekend

The other kayaker struggled to help the victim until the Narragansett Fire Department arrived to assist. The Cumberland woman was taken to South County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other kayaker, also from Cumberland, was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Their names were not made public. State Environmental Police are investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us