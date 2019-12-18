Rifle Rounds Found at Mass. Middle School, Canceling School Dance

Three rifle rounds were found in a locker at a middle school in Norton, Massachusetts, Wednesday after a teacher reported overhearing students talking about a bullets-for-electronics trade, police said.

As a precaution, the Norton Middle School's winter concert, scheduled for Wednesday night, was canceled while the building was searched by police officers and K-9 units, Norton police said in a statement.

No other ammunition or evidence of weapons was found and no charges have been filed, though the investigation continues, police said.

School will resume on Thursday, Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said in a statement.

"Student and staff safety is my highest priority," Baeta said. "We followed our protocols, addressed it with trained public safety officers and communicated our outcomes to the parents and staff of the entire district. NPS has great students and exceptional staff and we will continue to address safety as our number one issue "

The teacher overheard the conversation about the trade involving bullets just before dismissal and reported it to the administration, Baeta said. The staff delayed school buses while some students were questioned and searched, but nothing suspicious turned up.

After the school was dismissed, a student's locker was searched and three bullets were found, Baeta said. A subsequent search of the school lasted about an hour but turned up nothing more.

The bullets were .243 rifle ammunition, police said.