Rite-Aid Robbery

For Pharmacy Robbery, Rhode Island Man Gets 10-Year Sentence

Anthony Orr, 48, of Newport, Rhode Island, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to unarmed robbery

By The Associated Press

A Rhode Island man who robbed a Massachusetts pharmacy has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Anthony Orr, 48, of Newport, Rhode Island, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to unarmed robbery, according to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Orr, wearing a blue poncho, black gloves, and a mask entered the Rite-Aid in Swansea on Sept. 19, 2017, approached two clerks with his hands under the poncho and demanded that they open the register, authorities said.

Orr took the cash from the register and demanded to see the safe. He was brought upstairs by the employees to the money counting room, the safe was opened and the suspect took about $2,000. The workers were ordered to get on the floor and the suspect fled, prosecutors said.

Orr's speeding vehicle was pulled over a short time later by a Swansea officer who heard of the robbery on his radio.

The officer saw black gloves in the driver's pocket and found $2,000 in cash in his pocket.

