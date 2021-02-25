Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera in Canton

A dramatic roadside shooting caught on camera in Canton, Massachusetts was not a random act, according to Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

"Unfortunately in our society it's getting worse. You know, things that were confined to the city or confined to other areas have now spread out all over the place," Berkowitz said. "Criminals are more mobile - more guns available and unfortunately more people are willing to use them."

The shooting happened Sunday on Route 138.

In the shooting on Sunday, two cars locked in a dangerous confrontation on Route 138. The driver of a blue car bumped a gray car, causing it to spin out of control into a snowbank. Someone then got out of the gray car and took fire at the blue car.

Eventually everyone fled the scene. Canton Police found both rented vehicles abandoned in different locations around town. The suspects have been identified, police said, but no one has been arrested.

