Robbery Leaves Worcester Nursing Home Workers With Concussion, Broken Bones

Police released an image of the woman wanted for questioning

Worcester nursing home robbery
Worcester Police Department

Several employees of a Worcester, Massachusetts, nursing home were seriously injured during a robbery there, police said Friday as they asked for help finding a woman believed to be connected to it.

Among the workers' injuries in the robbery at Christopher House Nursing Home were a concussion and broken bones, Worcester police said in a statement.

Police released an image of the woman wanted for questioning and described her as a 5'8" Hispanic woman with a heavy build and hair in a tight bun. She has a maroon SUV with a "LYFT" sticker on its windshield; the SUV has "fancy" rims.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to reach out to Worcester police by calling 508-799-8651, texting a message anonymously to TIPWPD (274637) or at worcesterma.gov/police.

