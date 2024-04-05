Boston

Rollover crash with injury in Dorchester

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Neponset Avenue and Boutwell Street

By Marc Fortier

First responders at the scene of a car crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, April 5, 2024.
Police are at the scene of a rollover crash with multiple injuries in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Boston police said the crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Neponset Avenue and Boutwell Street. They said as many as four people were injured and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

Video from the scene showed first responders around a pair of damaged SUVs, with the street blocked off.

No further details were released.

