Roundhead Brewing Seeks to Become First Latino-Owned Brewery in Mass.

Craig Panzer and Luis Espinoza met on the sidelines of their sons' youth soccer game in 2019, both bonding over their mutual love of brewing and craft beer.

Now almost two years later, the pair are launching a fundraising campaign to open what will be the first Latino-owned brewery in Massachusetts at Building 10 of 1 Westinghouse Plaza in Hyde Park.

“I feel very proud of that,” said Espinoza. “I hope I can be an example for all the Latino brewers coming behind me.”

Both men come to the venture with a history in brewing. Espinoza, a trained chef, had long experimented with fruit fermentation, and tried fermentation through his family bakery in Peru. A relative even joked that Espinoza had gone from making bread to making liquid bread.

