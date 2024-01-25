Safe containing child's ashes stolen from RI home, police say

A safe containing the ashes of a child was stolen from a home in Barrington, Rhode Island, this week, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Nayatt Road Wednesday for a possible breaking and entering, Barrington police said.

When they arrived, officers learned that a black safe containing several items, including the ashes of the victim's deceased child, was taken, police said.

The suspect took off in a gray colored Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Barrington Police Department at 401-437-3930.