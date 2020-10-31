Salem Officials Hoping for Ghost Town in Witch City

Known for drawing enormous crowds on Halloween, the City of Salem is discouraging visitors as it enforces restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has implemented measures throughout the month in an effort to minimize crowds. Fewer commuter rail trains have stops in Salem and city parking lots are shutting down early.

Businesses are expected to close at 8p.m. on Saturday. Many attractions require advance tickets. City streets will also be closed to traffic with police standing by.

Altered hours for alcohol sales and restricted parking and reservations are just some of the changes to Salem this year.

Still, some tourists felt the draw to Salem despite the new regulations.

"We've actually had this planned for about a year," said Andrea Ingan, who is visiting from Indiana. "You know, it's Salem. It's the witch trials, we love history, we love the kookiness of it."

Friday's snowfall, and freezing temperature on Halloween night may also serve as a natural deterrent for some. But, not all.

"It feels like a Christmas Halloween, which is odd," said visitor Desi Robinson. "We've had such a difficult year, I thought it would be really great to be some place where people are being festive and safe."