Scammers steal 85-year-old woman's cherished necklace

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, are warning the public about a scam in which thieves trick people out of their jewelry.

One of those people, 85-year-old Edvige Leone, spoke with NBC10 Boston about her experience. She held the fake gold chains two people put around her neck while they swiped her real gold necklace that she'd been wearing for decades.

She was on a walk outside her Malden home when the couple approached her, saying they had gifts from her church, and started complimenting her as they put the chains around her neck.

"You look beautiful with this," Leone recalled the people saying to her.

After the two left, she realized her necklace was gone -- taken right from her neck. It had been a gift from her late husband more than 50 years ago in Italy.

"We're lucky that she physically didn't get hurt, but emotionally, it's something my father had given her from their engagement from 1967," said Jerry Leone, Edvige's son.

Malden Police are now alerting people to be on the lookout for con artists who are traveling from community to community targeting people for their jewelry.

The scammers have out-of-state plates and get close enough to put the fake jewelry on while quickly removing the jewelry the person is wearing.

"It's just scum," said Jerry Leone. "Especially using the church to lure people in."

The incident has shaken up neighbors.

"I think this is terrible," said Pam MacPherson. "Targeting a sweet, sweet, elderly woman."

MacPherson says she wishes she had seen the encounter and could have protected her neighbor.

"If I had been home, I would have known this car doesn't belong here," she said. "Why is this person stopping my neighbor? I would have gotten up and said, 'Ms. Leone, do you know these people? What's going on here?'"

The Leones say different suspects came back the next day, but this time, Edvige Leone yelled at them to leave.

The family wants the community to be on alert.

Leone knows she got distracted, and that's why her unique necklace was taken. The family is hoping it turns up at a pawn shop and perhaps it can be returned.