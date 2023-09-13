boston public schools

School bus catches fire in Boston's Hyde Park

By Asher Klein

A school bus whose front had a fire put out in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
A school bus caught fire in Boston on Wednesday.

Footage from the scene, on a road in Hyde Park, showed a Boston Public Schools school bus with its hood destroyed and charring above the cab.

The Boston Police Department confirmed it had been called to a fire but that Massachusetts State Police were in charge of the investigation. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police.

No students were on board the bus when the fire happened, according to Boston Public Schools. More information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

