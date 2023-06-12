School in Arlington delayed amid bear sightings

School was delayed for an hour on Monday morning in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities worked to track down a bear spotted in the town.

The Arlington Police Department said just before 6 a.m. that it was investigating a possible black bear sighting in the area of Scituate Street and Spring Avenue. A couple of sightings had been reported, including one around 7 a.m. in the area of Paul Revere Road and Park Avenue.

An email to parents from Arlington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Elizabeth Homan said that the multiple bear sightings in Arlington Heights were around the area of Dallin, Brackett and Peirce Elementary Schools.

The school superintendent delayed school for an hour amid the reports, and police have been dispatched to the area of all schools. Students were in class as of 9 a.m., police said, and police officers were in place at all schools as a precaution.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Please exercise caution in going to school this morning, as we have not yet confirmed that the bear has left Arlington," the note from Dr. Homan said. "If you can avoid walking your child to school, please consider driving or carpooling, particularly if you live in the Arlington Heights area."

Dr. Homan added that students will be inside for recess and other activities throughout the school day until officials learn the whereabouts of the bear.

An animal control officer is working with Massachusetts Environmental Police to try and find the black bear. There is no information on its approximate size at this point.

Anyone who spots the animal has been asked to call Arlington police dispatch at 781-643-1212.

Police in nearby Newton had issued an advisory to residents on Sunday after a black bear was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Police even shared a video on Facebook that showed the bear running through someone's front yard, very close to two parked vehicles and the home's front door.

The mayor also shared a photo on Facebook showing the bear in the Cold Springs Park area.