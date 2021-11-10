Second Person Involved in 5-Vehicle Crash on I-495 in Raynham Dies, Police Say

A man who was seriously injured in a truck crash on Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday has died, the second person to have died in the pileup, police said.

Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday identified both of the people who died in the crash and gave a detailed account of what happened in the collision between two tractor-trailers, two pickup trucks and an SUV Tuesday morning just before the Route 138 exit on the northbound side of the highway.

One driver, identified Wednesday as Lauren A. Dyer, a 62-year-old woman from Braintree, died at the scene, state police said. A second person, who'd gotten out of his pickup truck, suffered serious injuries and later died at Rhode Island Hospital, police said. He was identified as Christopher L. Sheppard, 57, from East Bridgewater.

The crash took place when a dump truck slammed into several vehicles that had stopped when a truck had mechanical issues, according to a preliminary police investigation. The investigation into whether criminal charges will be filed is ongoing, police said.

Dyer was in her pickup truck when the dump truck crashed into it, trapping the vehicle against the stopped truck, police said. Sheppard was outside of his pickup truck trying to retrieve an axle that had dislodged from the stopped truck when he was hit, and died at the hospital Tuesday night.

The crash closed I-495 north while the scene was cleared. Traffic was detoured to Route 24 north to Route 106 east to Route 138 south and back to I-495.