Series of Break-ins Under Investigation in Belmont

Police in Belmont, Massachusetts, are investigating a series of break-ins.

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac tells NBC10 Boston there have been 12 break-ins since March in one neighborhood. The most recent occurred Thursday night.

"We called in neighboring police departments for mutual aid, and we had the Mass. State Police here and the Mass. State Police Air Wing here last night," MacIsaac said.

Police believe the same people are responsible for each of the break-ins. They are looking for young males, but they haven't identified anyone involved.

"They tend to be towards the end of the week, at five o'clock to eight in the evening, and early afternoon, which is unique during COVID, where there's a lot of people home," said MacIsaac.

Police say the burglars have been targeting jewelry, money and electronics.