Local

Massachusetts

Series of Break-ins Under Investigation in Belmont

Police in Belmont, Massachusetts, say there have been 12 break-ins since March in one neighborhood

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Belmont, Massachusetts, are investigating a series of break-ins.

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac tells NBC10 Boston there have been 12 break-ins since March in one neighborhood. The most recent occurred Thursday night.

"We called in neighboring police departments for mutual aid, and we had the Mass. State Police here and the Mass. State Police Air Wing here last night," MacIsaac said.

Local

coronavirus 27 mins ago

2 Young Bourne Students Attending Class in ‘Treeschool'

Veterans 43 mins ago

‘This Means a Lot': Pats, Military Group Feed Vets at NH Drive-Thru Event

Police believe the same people are responsible for each of the break-ins. They are looking for young males, but they haven't identified anyone involved.

"They tend to be towards the end of the week, at five o'clock to eight in the evening, and early afternoon, which is unique during COVID, where there's a lot of people home," said MacIsaac.

Police say the burglars have been targeting jewelry, money and electronics.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBelmontburglarybreak-in
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us