Massachusetts

Serious car crash closes I-95 north in North Attleborough

Footage from the scene showed a black car with major roof damage crushed into the side of the highway alongside a white SUV that had serious front-end damage

By Asher Klein

The scene of a serious car crash on I-95 North in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A major car crash closed down the northbound side of Interstate 95 in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, police said.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, which caused life-threatening injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed a black car with major roof damage crushed into the side of the highway alongside a white SUV that had serious front-end damage.

Traffic was passing slowly in the far left lane as first responders worked at the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State Policei-95North Attleborough
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us