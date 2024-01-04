Serious crash shuts down Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester

A serious crash shut down Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen near the Boston College High School main entrance — UMass Boston is just right next door.

Video showed several emergency personnel vehicles and what appeared to be a car on its side.

EMS officials told NBC10 Boston they responded to the scene at about 3:15 a.m. and transported at least three people to the hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Boston police and Massachusetts State Police for more information but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story and it will be updated once more information becomes available.