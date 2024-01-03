Student found with loaded gun at Boston high school, police say

A student was found with a loaded gun at a high school in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, officials said.

Snowden International School was locked down for about an hour after the student was found with a gun on school property, the head of school said in a letter to the community. No one was hurt.

Boston police confirmed arresting a 15-year-old boy with a gun in his backpack in the area of 150 Newbury Street — the Copley Square-adjacent school's address — after being called about 11:45 a.m.

Staff met officers and said they'd been told a student could have a gun, then found one inside the backpack. Detectives found the gun was made by Taurus and had 10 rounds in the magazine, police said.

NBC10 Boston The Snowden International School in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The teenager, who hasn't been identified, faces several firearms charges over the incident. He's expected to face them in Boston Juvenile District Court.

The student will also face discipline through Boston Public Schools' Code of Conduct, Raquel Martinez, the head of school at Snowden, said in a letter to families.

"I commend those who immediately reported the firearm to a trusted adult and are grateful to school staff, Safety Specialists, and BPD officers who followed all of our safety protocols and helped manage through a challenging moment," she said.

The lockdown took about an hour, and police swept the school with police dogs, Martinez said.