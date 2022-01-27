Local

Springfield

Police Shooting Under Investigation in Springfield

A police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to officials

By Jake Levin

Officials are investigating a shooting in Springfield early Thursday morning which sent both a suspect and police officer to the hospital.

The police officer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Springfield police, had responded to a scene on Court Square Way shortly after midnight.

Upon the arrival of the officer, the suspect fled into a parking garage on State Street, where police said the shooting occurred.

The suspect, a male, was transported to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The incident is now under investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

