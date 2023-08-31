Man suspected of Jet Ski theft attacks officers in boat in Mass. lake

A man bit and ordered a dog to attack officers investigating whether he stole a pair of Jet Skis on Massachusetts' Lake Quinsigamond this week, police said.

Lukasz Knutelski was arrested early Sunday morning on charges including operating a boat under the influence, aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Shrewsbury police said Thursday. A judge ordered the 45-year-old from Millbury be held on $5,000 bail at a hearing in Westborough District Court Monday.

The incident began with the theft of two Jet Skis from the dock of a home in Worcester, according to Shrewsbury police. They were reported stolen about 2:18 a.m., and the person who called police said they saw the Jet Skis tied to a man's boat near Shrewsbury's Norcross Point.

Officers in a police boat pulled up to the boat with the man on board, he "immediately began acting erratically, yelling, and became assaultive towards the officers, including ordering a dog on board to attack the officers," police said in a statement.

An officer used his Taser to try and subdue the man, but he grabbed it and used it to attack the officer, police said. He also allegedly waved an object he claimed, falsely, was a gun and bit an officer, but he was eventually taken into custody.

One of the officers was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Knutelski was ultimately charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count each of assault and battery to disarm a police officer, assault and battery resisting arrest and OUI on a boat, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if Knutelski had an attorney who could speak to the charges; the next court date was Sept. 19.

Shrewsbury police said that their counterparts in Worcester were looking into the theft of the Jet Skis; NBC10 Boston has reached out to Worcester police for more information.