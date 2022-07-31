Local

Maine Silver Alert

Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine

Brown is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes

By Jake Levin

Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening.

The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.

Her father told authorities that he'd discovered his daughter missing around 6:30 a.m. this morning, when he woke up.

Brown has high-functioning autism, her father said, which requires medication. Brown is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information to Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Androscoggin County Sherriff's office at 207-753-2599

This article tagged under:

Maine Silver AlertMainesilver alertAndroscoggin CountyLivermore Falls
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us