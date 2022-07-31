Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine

Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening.

The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.

Her father told authorities that he'd discovered his daughter missing around 6:30 a.m. this morning, when he woke up.

Brown has high-functioning autism, her father said, which requires medication. Brown is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information to Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Androscoggin County Sherriff's office at 207-753-2599