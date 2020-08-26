Local

silver alert

Silver Alert Issued for Bangor Man

Police said Jason Anderson was last seen Wednesday between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Fieldstone Road

By Young-Jin Kim

A Silver Alert has been issued in Bangor, Maine for a 69-year-old man who is said to have dementia.

Bangor police said Jason Anderson was last seen Wednesday between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Fieldstone Road. He is believed to be on foot.

Anderson is described as being a white male, 5 foot 8 inches and having blue eyes, gray hair and a goatee.

Local

missing soldier 2 hours ago

Missing Brockton Soldier's Body Believed to Be Found in Texas

Weather 4 hours ago

Cooler Temps Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Thunderstorms

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Police said Anderson has dementia and other health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.

This article tagged under:

silver alertMaineBangorBangor policeJason Anderson
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us