Maine Silver Alert

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Woman

The woman, 78-year-old Leola Cyr of Madawaska, Maine, was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m.

By Jake Levin

Authorities in Madawaska, Maine have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Leola Cyr, 78, was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. leaving her home on Main Street in Madawaska.

Police in Madawaska believe she was heading south towards Bangor to visit her husband at a hospital in the city.

Cyr was driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey, a silver van with license plate No. 527EH, police said. She is described as 5-foot-1 and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Cyr or her vehicle is urged to call Madawaska Police at 207-728-6356.

