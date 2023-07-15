Local

Small plane crashes trying to land on Martha's Vineyard with 2 people onboard

West Tisbury police said the pilot, an 80-year-old man, was suffering a medical condition upon approach and was med-flighted to Boston; his passenger, a 68-year-old woman, had minor injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A small plane crashed while trying to land at the airport on Martha's Vineyard Saturday, after the pilot became incapacitated due to a medical episode onboard.

West Tisbury police said the Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6 seat plane was reported to have crashed at 3:12 p.m. at the Martha's Vineyard Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed two people were onboard when a single-engine Piper-46 crashed while landing at the airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts, around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the pilot -- identified only as an 80-year-old man -- was having a medical condition upon approach, forcing his passenger -- a 68-year-old woman -- to take over the controls.

The woman was eventually able to land the plane on its belly with no landing gear, police said.

The pilot was extricated from the plane and flown by medical helicopter to Boston for treatment. Police have not said what kind of medical episode he was experiencing onboard the plane, or what his condition is now.

The passenger suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said. It was not clear if she was taken to a local hospital for any treatment.

Police said the airport had opened the short runway and was slowly continuing operations.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and is being assisted by Massachusetts State Police and the FAA.

The FAA said it will post a preliminary accident/incident report usually by the next business day. No other information was immediately available Saturday.

NBC Boston has reached out to the airport for more details.

