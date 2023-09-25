North Attleborough

Smoke billows from house fire in North Attleborough

By Matt Fortin

A fire at a home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on Sept. 25, 2023.
WJAR-TV

Smoke filled the air in a North Attleborough, Massachusetts, neighborhood on Monday morning, when a house fire broke out on Moran Street.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 10:30 a.m., NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Neighbors told the news outlet that the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames, which spread to other parts of the house.

Nearby homes also reported damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Photos of the scene showed a large fire department response and considerable plumes of smoke in the air.

This article tagged under:

North Attleborough
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us