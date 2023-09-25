Smoke billows from house fire in North Attleborough

Smoke filled the air in a North Attleborough, Massachusetts, neighborhood on Monday morning, when a house fire broke out on Moran Street.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 10:30 a.m., NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Neighbors told the news outlet that the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames, which spread to other parts of the house.

Nearby homes also reported damage.

Photos of the scene showed a large fire department response and considerable plumes of smoke in the air.