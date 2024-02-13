Snowfall totals: What are the jackpot towns in New England?

Some areas of southern New England have already received seven inches of snow from a storm expected to dump 6-8 inches or more on parts of the region by the time it's done.

So far, most of the accumulation has been to the south, in Connecticut and Rhode Island, though the rain is beginning to change to snow in parts of Massachusetts as well.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

North Attleborough: 1.3"

Swansea: 1"

Holland: 1"

Connecticut

West Hartford: 7"

Bethel: 4.8"

Rocky Hill: 4"

Simsbury: 4"

East Berlin: 4"

Danbury Airport: 3.9"

Farmington: 3.4"

East Hartford: 3.2"

Newtown: 3.2"

Glastonbury: 3"

Andover: 3"

Canton: 3"

Bradley Airport: 1.1"

Rhode Island

East Providence: 4.9"

West Greenwich: 3.3"

Smithfield: 2.3"

Pawtucket: 2"

TF Green Airport: 2"

West Warwick: 1.5"

East Greenwich: 1.3"

Warren: 1.3"

Cranston: 1"

West Richmond: 1"