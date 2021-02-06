Local

Missisquoi River

Snowmobile Fire Destroys 111-Year-Old Covered Bridge in Vermont

The bridge eventually sustained enough fire damage that it collapsed into the Missisquoi River below

By Alec Greaney

covered bridge collapse
Vermont Department of Public Safety

A fire from a broken snowmobile burned and led to the collapse of a century-old covered bridge in Vermont Saturday morning.

A group of snowmobilers had been heading across the bridge on Veilleux Road in Troy, Vermont, when one broke down midway across, according to authorities. The driver noticed flames popping out of one side of the machine, and tried to use snow to put them out, but to no avail.

The fire grew, catching the wooden frame of the covered bridge, which was built in 1910.

covered bridge
Vermont Dept. of Public Safety

The bridge eventually sustained enough fire damage that it collapsed into the Missisquoi River below.

It will have to be removed at a later date using heavy machinery, according to Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz of the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

