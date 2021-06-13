Local

Lynn

Son Charged With Murdering Mother at Home in Lynn

Alfredo Paratore, 49, is accused of murdering his mother on Friday night in a home they shared

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in their Lynn, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Sunday.

Alfredo Paratore, 49, was charged with murdering his mother on Friday night in a home they shared, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to the home on Jenness Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday and found a woman dead inside, prosecutors said.

They identified the victim as 80-year-old Katherine Paratore, and said she had suffered multiple injuries.

The victim's son, Alfredo Paratore, is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge Monday in Lynn District Court.

