Boston Business Journal

South Coast Rail start date in question after delay

By Chris Lisinski

After previously delaying the start of South Coast Rail passenger service by about six months, MBTA officials now say they are reassessing the schedule and do not have an updated timeline to share.

The Herald News reported Thursday morning that an MBTA official declined to share a timeline during a community meeting in Fall River, and said that "July is unlikely" for service to begin.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us