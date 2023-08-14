South End assault suspect due in court on Monday

A Quincy, Massachusetts, man accused of assaulting a woman in Boston's South End on Saturday night is expected to appear in court on Monday for an arraignment.

Thirty-five-year-old Amos Sykes is facing two charges after his arrest.

This all unfolded at about 9:30 Saturday night in the South End; police said a woman was walking on Columbus Ave, when she said the suspect grabbed her from behind, forced her to the ground and started attacking her.

A woman was violently assaulted in Boston's South End before bystanders stepped in to help, Boston police say.

Investigators said that several witnesses heard the sound of that woman screaming, and then saw a man punching her in the head as he sat on top of her.

As he was allegedly attempting to take her clothing off, police said one of the witnesses stepped in and began fighting her attacker off.

That’s when officers arrived, arresting Sykes, after a short foot chase, according to police. Sykes is now facing charges of indecent assault and batter on a person over 14, and assault and battery.

People who live in this South End neighborhood called the incident scary.

“My fiancée works down the street and she passes right by that spot all the time, coming back from work and that’s unsettling," South End resident Salem Salem said. "It kind of makes me emotional because it sounds like that woman was attacked and that could have been my fiancée, it’s a scary thought for sure.”

Sykes is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court at some point on Monday.

The incident was under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call Boston police at 617-343-5619 or their sexual assault unit at 617-343-4400.