Local

winter weather

Speed Restriction in Place on Mass. Pike Amid Icy Conditions

A speed restriction has been put in place on the Mass. Pike

By Matt Fortin

As a winter storm brings ice, snow and rain to New England, drivers can expect a slower commute into work on Thursday morning.

Due to the storm, a 40 mph speed restriction has been put into place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Boston, according to MassDOT.

The state's department of transportation said that it had around 1,255 pieces of equipment deployed to deal with the ice storm.

There were already a number of crashes being reported before 5 a.m. on major highways in communities like Milton, Randolph and Dedham.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Weather Stories

forecast 47 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Brings Sleet, Freezing Rain and Makes for Slick Commute

First Alert Weather 10 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Rain, Sleet & Snow Move In – Here's the Timing and Potential Travel Impacts

This article tagged under:

winter weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us