Speed Restriction in Place on Mass. Pike Amid Icy Conditions

As a winter storm brings ice, snow and rain to New England, drivers can expect a slower commute into work on Thursday morning.

Due to the storm, a 40 mph speed restriction has been put into place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Boston, according to MassDOT.

The state's department of transportation said that it had around 1,255 pieces of equipment deployed to deal with the ice storm.

There were already a number of crashes being reported before 5 a.m. on major highways in communities like Milton, Randolph and Dedham.