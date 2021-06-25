Local

Maine

Speeding Motorist Who Said Passenger Had to Go Arrested

The driver traveled 65 mph above the speed limit while police pursued

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A Maine driver clocked at 110 mph in a 45 mph zone told police his passenger had to go. As in, find a restroom.

An officer gave pursuit after the motorist traveled at a whopping 65 mph above the posted speed limit on Tuesday in Fairfield.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No one was hurt in the pursuit, which ended in a convenience store parking lot.

Police said the passenger went inside to use the restroom while the driver was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, operating after suspension and driving under the influence. 

More Maine News

global war on terrorism 13 hours ago

Maine Rep., New England Veterans Press for Global War on Terrorism Memorial in DC

Maine 21 hours ago

Maine to Review Safety Policies After 4 Recent Child Deaths

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineFairfieldMaine policecriminal speedingdriving under the influence
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us