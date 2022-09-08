State Treasurer Seeks Lottery Protections in Mass. Sports Wagering Rollout

With online Lottery authorization still bottled up on Beacon Hill, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg on Thursday plans to ask the Gaming Commission to require that sports betting companies commit to cross-promote the Mass. Lottery and present a plan to mitigate any financial blow the Lottery might see as a result of the latest gambling expansion.

"As you draft sports wagering regulations, I urge you to incorporate provisions that will ensure that the Lottery continues to sustain itself and grow its revenue, providing valuable resources for every community in the Commonwealth," Goldberg wrote in a letter to the commission dated Aug. 31. "While lawmakers project that sports wagering will generate $60 million in state revenue each year, only $16.5 million [27.5%] will be earmarked for unrestricted local aid. By contrast, the Lottery produced approximately $1.1 billion for our cities and towns just last year. Simply put, the Lottery plays a vital role in generating unrestricted local aid for our cities and towns, and it is imperative that we work to ensure it continues to do so."

Goldberg will address the commission at its meeting Thursday morning to specifically request that sports betting applicants be required, prior to receiving a license, to present "a plan that can mitigate impacts on the Lottery" and that licensees partner with the Lottery on in-person and online cross-promotion efforts, similar to what is required of casinos and the state's slots parlor.

"We have found that this framework has resulted in a productive, not to mention profitable, relationship with existing licensees," Goldberg wrote. "As an example, the Plainridge slot parlor is one of the Lottery’s top performing retailers. And we are building toward similar results at MGM in Springfield and Encore in Everett."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The budget year that ended June 30 set multiple records for the Mass. Lottery -- all-time highs for total revenue ($5.86 billion), prizes paid out and commissions or bonuses paid to retailers. The agency expects it will turn over $1.102 billion in net profit for the Legislature to use as local aid -- that's just $10 million less than the record $1.112 billion profit turned in fiscal year 2021.

Three years ago, Goldberg declared that "if sports betting is available online, the Lottery must be available online also." But while sports betting legislation got to the governor's desk before formal sessions ended Aug. 1, Goldberg's long-requested authorization for the Lottery to sell some of its products online remains on ice while House and Senate Democrats try to decide how to move forward with their economic development bill.