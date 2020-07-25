Local

Stoneham Police Investigating Vandalizism Across Multiple Properties

The person responsible for the vandalism could face up to three years in prison

Stoneham police are investigating after several fences were vandalized Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. from a resident who said his property was vandalized. When they arrived at the scene, police found two fences that had been defaced with the words "Police Lives Matter" and one with the words "Vote Trump 2020" written in red spray paint.

Whoever is responsible for the vandalism faces a charge of felony defacement of personal property, punishable by up to three years in prison and up to a $1500 fine.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

