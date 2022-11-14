Local

storrow drive

PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston

Trucks often get "Storrowed" on Storrow Drive, despite signs clearly warning drivers that bridges have low clearance

By Mark Garfinkel and Asher Klein

A "Storrowed" truck in Boston on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon.

The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed.

State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the Department of Transportation noted the crash left the right lane of eastbound Storrow Drive was closed near Longfellow Bridge.

A "Storrowed" truck in Boston on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston
A "Storrowed" truck in Boston on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
A "Storrowed" truck in Boston on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston
A "Storrowed" truck in Boston on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Trucks often get "Storrowed" on Storrow Drive, despite signs clearly warning drivers that bridges have low clearance.

