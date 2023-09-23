Stow firefighters help make 4-year-old's wish come true

A little boy in Stow, Massachusetts, got the surprise of his life as a part of a Make-A-Wish celebration.

Firefighters from the Stow Fire Department hosted an event on Friday with a personal tour of the station for 4-year-old Brayden Ginthwain.

The little boy was diagnosed with a rare immune disorder just before his first birthday and had a bone marrow transplant before he turned 2.

"Since then, it's been a lot of frequent appointments back and forth to the city," said Erik Ginthwain, Brayden's father.

Firefighters greeted him with his own uniform with his name on the back when he arrived.

Then he had a chance to go out on a pretend call to help firefighters.

"He knew he was coming to the fire department, but he didn't know everything we were going to today," said Ginthwain. "We wanted to leave a little bit of a surprise."

"He's having an amazing time, so we're really appreciative for everything," he added.

His family says they have been counting down the days before they head to Disney World after Brayden's wish was granted.

"I'm excited to go Disney through a kid's eyes," said Angela Ginthwain, Brayden's mother. "We don't remember the last time we've been there, and just being there to be able to experience that magic through toddlers is going to be really fun."

It will be Brayden's first trip to the theme park.